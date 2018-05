Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa --- Lucas Scherf is taking the Zach Johnson-route. You know the story, a diehard Iowa Hawkeyes sports fan that will play golf at Drake. Believe it, or not Scherf has a long shot chance to play against Johnson later this year.

Scherf finished 3rd in the local U.S. Open qualifier, and is one of 500 golfers that will compete in the U.S. Open Sectionals.

But first thing is first, after 18-holes Scherf is one-stroke off the lead in 3A State Championship.