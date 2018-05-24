× Metro Mom Offers Warning After Toddler Gets Chemical Burns from Aerosol Sunscreen

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro mom says a product designed to protect her child from the sun gave him chemical burns instead.

Lauren Carstens says her one-year-old had a severe allergic reaction to an aerosol sunblock. Her son woke up the next day inflamed, with blisters on his skin.

The bottle had no warning for children her son’s age and once she posted about the burns online other parents came out with similar stories.

“If you are not sure what kind of sunscreen you’re using on your kids or what ingredients you’re putting on your child’s skin, ask a doctor. And honestly stay away from aerosol cans,” says Carstens.

Carstens says she reached out to the manufacturer and received an apology letter along with another product that’s safer for babies. The FDA recommends following the drug facts label on the sunscreen closely and says that children under six months of age should be kept out of the sun altogether.