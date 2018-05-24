× ‘Resign,’ A Top Statehouse Leader Tells Lawmaker Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior; He Has Refused

DES MOINES, Iowa–The top Iowa Democrat in the senate wants one of her members who is dealing with the aftermath of sexual misconduct scandal to resign or she has threatened to support an investigation into his past.

Thursday morning, Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, a Des Moines Democrat, issued a statement that called for State Senator Nate Boulton, who is also a Des Moines Democrat, to resign his position. Wednesday, the Des Moines Register published a story where three women alleged that Boulton touched them inappropriately during different occasions back when he was in law school more than a decade ago and more recently in 2015, as he prepared a run for the senate.

Here is Petersen’s statement:

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable whether it occurs in a social or professional setting. What we have learned in the last 24 hours makes it clear to me that Senator Boulton should also resign his position in the Iowa Senate. “If he chooses not to do so, I will support a full, independent investigation into allegations against him.”

State Senator Liz Mathis, a Cedar Rapids Democrat, followed Petersen's release with her own message on Twitter.

I stand by my leader and agree. These are serious allegations of sexual misconduct. There is NO time when behavior as described is acceptable - either in the workplace or social setting. https://t.co/WGMtnTSrUZ — Liz Mathis (@LizMathis1) May 24, 2018

Boulton didn't address his senate seat in his campaign statement Thursday morning when he ended his campaign for governor.

Here is his statement:

“I am so proud of the campaign that my staff, my supporters, and I ran in the past year,” said Boulton. “I was and still am inspired every day by the people who have chosen to fight alongside me in the Senate and on the campaign trail to share a positive vision forward for this incredible state of Iowa.” “Democrats must win in November so we can begin to turn our state around,” said Boulton. “We join together to support the nominee and elect Democrats up and down the ticket. I will do all II can to support that mission and will never stop fighting for progressive causes.” “These the last 48 hours have been trying. I again offer an apology to those whom I have harmed in any way. It is my hope there is some positive that can come from this moment as we strive to be the better people we can be in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I know that will be my task moving on from here.” “Thank you to everyone who stood with me in this campaign, especially the countless working families of the labor movement who joined me in this race and must now continue to fight for their way of life in this state. While I depart this campaign for governor with a heavy heart, I remain resolved to the greater cause creating a future Iowa we all can be proud to call our home.” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price released a statement that supported Boulton's decision to drop out of the race for governor but he stopped short of calling for Boulton to also leave the senate.

Here is Price's statement: