Teen Who Started Cedar Bridge Fire Charged with Arson in New Case

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One of three people charged with burning down Madison County’s historic Cedar Bridge has now been charged in another arson case.

Eighteen-year-old Alexander Hoff pled guilty in the Cedar Bridge incident last year. He is scheduled to be sentenced for that June 1st.

Wednesday, Hoff was arrested again — while meeting with his probation officer.

Hoff is accused of setting a car on fire in West Des Moines last year, about a month before the Cedar Bridge Fire.