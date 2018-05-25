529 Giveaway Offering Iowans Chance to Win College Tuition Money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa parents have until the end of the month to enter to win more than $500 in college tuition money.

Iowa's 529 college savings plan lets families invest in a post-high school education plan for children and grandchildren. Taxpayers have the additional benefit of being able to deduct contributions up to $3,300 per account from their 2018 taxes, and there's no catch to the savings account.

"It grows tax-free from the federal government, state government won't tax it, either. Professionally invested, and then when you want to go to college, you can go to any college in the United States, or trade school. It's designed to help families," said Michael Fitzgerald, Iowa State Treasurer.

To get the extra $500 college savings account, register and watch a short video on the Iowa 529 contest website by next Thursday.