Danish Windmill Project Delayed, But Tivoli Fest Goes on in Elk Horn

ELK HORN, Iowa -- This weekend marks the 39th annual Tivoli Fest in Elk Horn.

A big event set to take place before the festival got underway this year, but plans changed.

For the past two years, the Danish Windmill has been undergoing a refurbishing to the wooden sails and drive shaft, which captured the wind power to grind flour. A millwright from Louisville, Kentucky, has been reworking the massive wooden parts for the last several months. During the project, the Danish Windmill Museum was working to install a new roof on the museum and the windmill.

“As the carpenters were tearing off the shingles, they found extreme rot in the white timbers. It’s not a simple fix,” said Lisa Riggs, manager of the Elk Horn Windmill Museum. “Luckily, we found two large seasoned white oak timbers in the shipyard in Connecticut.”

The delay is expected to take around two added months and may add $50,000 or more to the expense.

"The community has just been very thankful that we found it in time, this could’ve been terrible,” said Riggs. “There’s positive that come out of the negative. Yes, we'd love to have our windmill back, and it will be back someday, it's just not gonna happen before this festival.”

The Tivoli Fest celebrating the Danish heritage takes place from Friday to Sunday. Click here for more information.