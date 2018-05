× Downed Power Line Closes Highway 69

AMES, Iowa — Stormy weather and windy conditions blew over a transmission pole in Ames on Friday evening.

The 70-foot pole, located approximately two miles south of Ames, fell in the road and blocked Highway 69. Crews are working to repair the pole, but city officials say the highway will remain closed overnight as a result.

The line was live when it fell, but officials say it was quickly de-energized and it did not cause any power outages in the city.