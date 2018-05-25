× Eddyville Teen Arrested in Sexual Abuse Case

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Mahaska County sheriff’s deputies made an arrest Thursday in a March sexual assault case.

Eighteen-year-old Ean Beenken, of Eddyville, was taken into custody in Oskaloosa. He is charged with sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and indecent exposure.

The sheriff’s office says a 14-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted at a location in Eddyville in March.

An investigation led deputies to Beenken. He is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday.