Former Political Opponent Feels Bad for Nate Boulton’s Family and Campaign Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Despite Channel 13's repeated attempts to get a statement, State Senator Nate Boulton has refused to answer the question most people are asking: will he remain in the Iowa Senate?

The seat he's at risk of losing is one Pam Dearden Conner hoped to win in 2016. Conner lost the primary for the Democratic nomination to Boulton by just 176 votes. The new allegations against Boulton coming less than two weeks before the primary election for governor caught Conner by surprise.

"I just heard rumors that, you know, there was rumors of sexual harassment," said Conner. "But...as the months went on, it got closer to the campaign, I assumed if they were true, they would have came out."

Conner knows the rigors of a campaign and feels bad for Boulton's family and staff.

"I feel terrible for his wife and his family and all the people that has been on his campaign for the last year and worked their hearts out, and, you know, all of his supporters," said Conner. "It's very hard. I've worked on a lot of campaigns and I just feel bad for all of them. It has to be very disappointing to them. You know, it's a lot to get in a campaign, to work hard. They have to be very disciplined, and that's really how I feel about it."

With Boulton's future in question, Conner isn't ruling out another run.

"I'm not ruling anything out," she said. "We'll just have to see how everything plays out, I guess."