Iowa Campers Ready to Stay Cool During Warm Memorial Day Weekend

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Hundreds of Iowans will share a park this weekend; the Memorial Day holiday marks the start of the camping season.

"I camped all last year and I think this is the hottest it's been," said camper Jason Latimer.

Latimer and his son plan to sweat it out at Cherry Glen Campground for the weekend.. The campground is packed with people ready to enjoy the holiday and the outdoors. The Latimers plan to keep cool with plenty of water, a dip in Saylorville Lake, and if it gets too warm, there's always the RV.

"I can run both of my air conditioners at the same time, one in the bedroom and one in the main living area," Latimer said.