IOWA -- City pools are getting ready for the unofficial kick-off to summer.

Nahas Aquatic Center opens Saturday through Monday. The pools are full and the water is flowing through the features.

Ashworth Pool, Northwest Aquatic Center, and Teachout Aquatic Center will open next Saturday, June 2nd. Birdland Pool opens a little later on June 11th due to unforeseen reparis.

The Clive Aquatic Center is also open during Memorial Day weekend.