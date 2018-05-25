× New Attractions at Adventureland this Season

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park in Altoona opens their waterpark this memorial weekend. They also have a couple new attractions opening up in early June.

There is a new lineup of food this year and a new kids play area, along with a redesigned diner called Doc and Leone’s. It’s is very personal to the park which has been owned by the same family for 45 years.

“The name is very special to us, Doc and Leone are our maternal grandparents, the owners of Adventureland and it kind of brings back a lot of our memories of our family from previous years,” Adventureland Spokesperson and Part Owner Molly Vincent said.

The diner takes the place of the Iowa Café, but they will still serve their famous fried chicken. The diner has nostalgic 50’s era themes like a jukebox and the black and white tiled floors. There are even old pictures of Doc and Leone with their friends and family hanging on the walls. Doc and Leone’s diner is set to be open in the second week of June.

The other new attraction is a kids play area called Bernie’s Barnyard, it will have a toddler play set and two new kid rides. That will open the first week of June and the owners said It was much-needed following some not so kid friendly rides.

“2016 we put in The Monster which is definitely not for little kids, so we thought this would be a nice, family friendly thing to do for the little ones to have some new kids rides and new little kids play areas and a playground for kids that probably goes up to about age 10,” Vincent said.

The park is rolling out a brand-new food lineup this summer with a burger that takes its name after the Monster roller coaster.

“We always say with the ride, are you brave enough to brave The Monster? So maybe you have to be brave enough to brave The Monster Burger as well,” Vincent said.

The Monster Burger costs $18 and has more than a pound of meat, Vincent said it is definitely one you should share with friends. There are also cereal shakes and funnel cake burgers to name a few more of the new snacks.

Vincent said all these new additions make the park even more family friendly.

“We just love to see families come in the gate and all the parents and kids are so excited. The parents love to show the kids what they did when they were kids. It’s kind of nice that it’s been around long enough that it’s a generational thing, the grandparents brought the parents, the parents are now bringing their little ones, it’s lots of fun to see them coming to the gate so excited and it’s a lot of fun to see them at the end of the night just exhausted,” Vincent said.

The waterpark is open this Memorial Day weekend and then opens full-time for the season the following weekend. This weekend only members of the military, both currently serving and retired, can get in to the park for free and buy up to six tickets at a discounted price by showing your military I.D. at the front gate.