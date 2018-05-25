Park Named After Maddie Poppe Planned for Singer’s Hometown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa -- Iowa has it's first ever "American Idol," and her hometown is making changes to celebrate.

On Monday night, Maddie Poppe was named the winner of the singing competition and was the first Iowan to ever claim the title. In her hometown of Clarksville, she's also receiving another honor: a park.

The Maddie Poppe Trailhead Park will soon fill an area near Highway 188. Plans include a picnic shelter and a bike trail.

The site used to be a popular ice cream shop, but floods destroyed the business two years ago; the building will be torn down as part of construction. Officials are still working to determine timeline for construction of the new park.