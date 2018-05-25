Parkersburg 10 Years Later: Cleaning Up for More Than Just a Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKERSBURG, Iowa -- An EF5 tornado ripped through the town of Parkersburg 10 years ago, demolishing everything in its path, including the school.

Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen was there to cover the story shortly after the storm. This week, she returned to the town to see how the community has rebuilt.

Sonya also spoke with residents who lost nearly everything but have since gained a new appreciation for the people most important to them, and Channel 13's Andy Fales visited Parkersburg to find out how the community came together to rebuild and support each other after the tragedy.

