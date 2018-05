Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKERSBURG, Iowa -- Ten years ago, the town of Parkersburg was destroyed as an EF5 tornado ripped through the community.

Winds up to 200 miles per hour tore apart homes and businesses, and destroyed lives. Seven people in Parkersburg and to in New Hampton died in the storm, but for every story of loss, there are many of survival.

Channel 13's Sonya Heitshusen returned to Parkersburg this week to catch up with residents she met in the town just hours after the storm.