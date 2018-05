Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKERSBURG, Iowa -- Ten years ago, a small town in Iowa was picking through the ruins of an EF5 tornado.

The storm claimed the lives of seven people and permanently changed those of nearly 2,000 others.

Channel 13's Andy Fales was one of the reporters covering the story following the devastating storm. This week, he returned to Parkersburg to reconnect with those he spoke to in 2008.