Pottawattamie County Courthouse Evacuated After Bomb Threat

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa -- A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Pottawattamie County Courthouse on Friday morning.

The clerk of court's office received a call saying there was an explosive device in the building; the building was then evacuated. The sheriff's office, Council Bluffs police, and the Omaha Bomb Unit searched the building but did not find anything.

The courthouse was back to normal operations about an hour later.

The Pottawattamie Sheriff's Office says the call had been traced and they have leads on a suspect.