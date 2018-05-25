Senate Farm Bill Set For June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though the House farm bill failed, the Senate version is still going strong according to Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He says there will be a vote to get it out of the senate agriculture committee in the first or second week of June.

Grassley says a problem with the House is they tried to pass a Republican only farm bill, the Senate bill will be bipartisan.

If they want, he adds the House can then decide to go along with it, "The Senate is going to pass our farm bill and it's going to go to the House of Representatives and if they want a new farm bill, they'll have to accept the Senate bill. And if they don't accept the Senate Bill, then we'll probably have to extend the 2014 Farm Bill."

The House announced the summer schedule, which includes a second vote for their farm bill on June 22nd.