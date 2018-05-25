× YMCA of Greater Des Moines Has a Variety of Summer Camps

DES MOINES, Iowa – The YMCA of Greater Des Moines has a variety of summer camps that will help a parent find something for their child to do this summer.

There are traditional, specialty, half day and preschool camps.

Traditional camps at the YMCA consist of one week or the entire summer. Kids will go on different field trips, swim and more. Each week has a different theme. Hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The core part of the camp is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cost includes:

$150/week for YMCA members

$195/week for non-members

$25/week discount for additional child(ren)

Specialty camps at the YMCA explore specific topics and areas of interest. Some examples include: Camp chef, plant animal, miss scientist and outdoor explorer. Hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cost includes:

$190/week for YMCA members

$235/week for non-members

$25/week discount for additional child(ren)

Half-day enrichment programs at the YMCA focus on a specific interest. Hours are from 9:00 a.m. to noon. It is for K-5th grade students.

Cost includes:

$70/week for members

$110/ week for non-members

Preschool camps are split up into morning and afternoon sessions. Some themes include: nature adventure, space rangers, sports of all sorts and superheroes. Morning camps run 9:00 a.m. to noon. Afternoon camps run 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Cost includes:

$60/week for YMCA members

$100/week for non-members

Click here for a full list of summer camps at the YMCA this summer.