× Driver Killed, Child Injured in Jefferson County Rollover Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A single-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another in Jefferson County on Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says at 8 a.m., a van was traveling southbound on County Road H43 when it entered the east ditch, struck an embankment, and then vaulted and rolled before coming to a rest on its top in the ditch.

Forty-two-year-old Wendy Courtney of Ottumwa died in the crash, and an eight-year-old who has not been identified was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.