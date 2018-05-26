Final Dam to Dam Race is Almost Here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Monday is the last day to register for the 39th annual Dam to Dam race taking place on June 2nd.

Several major roads will be closed due to the race. In west downtown Des Moines, Grand, Locust, and Walnut will be closed. The Highland Park and Oak Park neighborhoods will see 12th Street from Euclid to North Aurora and south to Oak Park Avenue closed for the event. MLK will not be impacted.

Nine thousand runners will start at Saylorville Lake and make their way through rural Polk County, ending in downtown Des Moines. This is the last year for the race, as the organizers says it's hard to maintain with an all-volunteer staff.

All proceeds will go to local charities. Next year, Rip Roar LLC will hold a race on the traditional Dam to Dam weekend with a similar route; the name of that race is Dam to Downtown.