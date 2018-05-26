Kiwanis Miracle League Held Baseball Games Before Afternoon Heat Forced Cancellations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Record-setting heat forced the Kiwanis Miracle League to cancel its afternoon games on Saturday, but the morning of the opening day went on as planned.

The league provides opportunities for children of any ability to enjoy baseball. This is the league's 10th anniversary, and this year the group has a new field to use. However, the new space comes with some challenges when the weather is extremely hot.

"Mother Nature did not cooperate with us today. With this 90 degree heat, we have to remember that the field surface is rubber. Rubber does heat up rather quickly, so playing on it, while it might be more cushiony, it's also very hot. So keeping the physical health of our players and coaches in mind is necessary," said Jan Burch, president of the Kiwanis Miracle League Board of Directors.

The next Miracle League home game is scheduled for next Saturday, June 2nd.