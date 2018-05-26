× Mother of Sexual Abuse Victim Wins Lawsuit Against Girl’s Grandfather by Default

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who sued her daughter’s grandfather after he sexually abused the child won that lawsuit by default.

Kasey Hilpipre filed the lawsuit against her ex-father-in-law, Dean Hilpipre, in March, seeking $1 million in damages after he sexually abused her seven-year-old daughter starting when she was two years old. Dean is on probation for the next five years for that abuse.

Earlier this year, Dean won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize. He admitted to the court that he has already spent that entire prize earning, despite a court order forbidding him from doing so. He failed to file an answer to the lawsuit, resulting in the default judgement.

A scheduling conference will be held on June 6th to set a hearing to determine the amount of money Kasey Hilpipre will receive.