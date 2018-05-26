× Wrong-Way Crash Kills One Driver in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Law enforcement is investigating a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a driver in Knoxville.

At approximately 7:02 a.m. on Saturday, Knoxville police responded to the area of Exit 62 on Highway 92 on a report of a white minivan traveling east in the westbound lane. An officer attempted to stop the driver, a 22-year-old female, but she did not slow down.

Shortly after, just west of the overpass over 135th Place, the minivan hit a Smith Fertilizer and Gran semi-truck and trailer head-on. The female driver, who was the only person in the minivan, was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, a 71-year-old male, declined treatment at the scene.

Officials closed Highway 92 westbound between Exit 60 and Exit 62 for several hours after the crash, but the road has since been reopened.

No names of the individuals involved have yet been released pending notification of family members.