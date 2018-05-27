Iowa Man Wanted in Wisconsin After Allegedly Threatening Graduation Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa man is wanted in Wisconsin for allegedly making threats against a high school graduation ceremony.

The police department in Sparta, Wisconsin, says the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has a warrant out for the arrest of 44-year-old Benjamin Sidie. Sidie's last known address is in Osceola, Iowa, and officials say believe he works in the Des Moines area. They also say he may be armed and dangerous.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sidie threatened to kill estranged members of his family who were expected to attend the graduation ceremony, which was postponed. Sparta Police say Sidie had "threatened to die by suicide by cop" at the ceremony.

Anyone with information regarding Sidie's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.