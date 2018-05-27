Lake of the Ozarks Boating Accident Injures Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI -- Some Iowans spending the holiday in the Lake of the Ozarks had some trouble on the water after their boat was hit by another.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the two boats--one driven by Timothy Cox of Adel and another by Cletus Barsch of Saint Joseph--encountered each other. Barsch tried turning left to avoid a collision, but Cox's boat ended up hitting the bow.

The other occupant of Barsch's boat and three of Cox's passengers were injured. Fourteen-year-old Kallie Barsch of Saint Joseph, 20-year-old Emma Graen of Waukee, and 20-year-old Holly Peterson of West Des Moines suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. Twenty-year-old Alex Potthoff of Van Meter suffered serious injuries and was flown to Columbia University Hospital.

Barsch was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.