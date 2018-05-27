Memorial Day Events in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Many events are taking place on Monday to honor those who have died fighting for their country.

The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs' Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter at 8 a.m.

At 10 a.m., a Memorial Day ceremony at the State Capitol complex near the Korean and Vietnam War memorials will take place to pay tribute to veterans from all military branches.

The annual Memorial Day program at Chapel Hill Gardens in Des Moines will be held at 1 p.m.

