The Insiders: May 27th Edition, Reynolds Talks Hubbell Nicknames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- In three days, Iowa Democrats have their third and final gubernatorial candidate in Des Moines, this time with just five candidates instead of six, since Nate Boulton has dropped out following his sexual misconduct scandal.

Last week, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said he was waiting to see if the other Democrats would come after Fred Hubbell, who has a huge financial advantage to be the presumed front-runner in the race--and he did so by mocking Hubbell with a nickname.

Political Director Dave Price asked Governor Kim Reynolds whether Iowans can expect her to also mock Hubbell with those names like her party's state chair.