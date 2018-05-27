The Insiders: May 27th Edition, Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Nate Boulton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Yet another scandal has been uncovered involving a politician and allegations of unwanted and inappropriate sexual behavior.

Nate Boulton was a rising Democratic star, full of ambition. However, three women came forward and told various stories of times he sexually rubbed against them or grabbed onto them. Boulton, rising star or not, couldn't survive this, so he dropped out of the race for governor.

Kirsten Anderson experienced unwanted sexual harassment at the Iowa Statehouse. She joined Political Director Dave Price in the Channel 13 studio to discuss the allegations against Boulton, his statement in response, and her reaction to the entire situation.