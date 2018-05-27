IOWA -- Deidre DeJear participates in the Whiteboard Challenge with Political Director Dave Price.
The Insiders: May 27th Edition, Whiteboard Challenge With Deidre DeJear
-
The Insiders: March 25th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: May 27th Edition, Early Voting
-
The Insiders: March 25th Edition, Deidre DeJear Talks Upcoming Primary
-
The Insiders: May 20th Edition, The Whiteboard Challenge
-
Iowa Secretary of State Announces Campaign for Third Term
-
-
The Insiders: February 4th Edition, Quick Six
-
Decision Means Iowa Candidate Can Run for Congress Again, But For How Long?
-
The Insiders, March 18th Edition: Corbett’s Challenge
-
The Insiders: April 29th Edition, Baby Predictions
-
The Year of the Woman: Females Running for Office at Historic Pace
-
-
The Insiders: May 6th Edition, Primary Conversations
-
The Insiders: May 27th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: April 29th Edition, Primary Races