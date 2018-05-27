Three Injured in Early-Morning Des Moines Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police say they're still trying to piece together the details from an early-morning shooting that left three people injured.

Two of the victims showed up to Mercy Hospital around 4 a.m. with gunshot wounds. Officials were able to determine the crime scene was Center Street at Bobber Park, where they found a third victim. Everyone involved is expected to recover.

Police say victims are not cooperating and there were no officers in the area, which makes their investigation more difficult.

"The unique part about Bobber Park is that there are no residential houses in that area," said Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. "Even when we look at the sculpture park or Gray's Lake, there's someone living nearby. We kind of get a heads up if there's activity going on. The zoning characteristics up there, unless this goes on and someone calls us or if we're there, we don't know about it until after the fact. So a little more difficult for us to piece together, but we've got enough to work with."

Police have a special enforcement team on patrol during spring and summer due to a rise in criminal activity.