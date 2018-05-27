Water Rescue Saves Man in Des Moines River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Crews rescued a man from the Des Moines River on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered the water. Officials on scene were not immediately sure whether the man jumped from the bridge or went into the water from the ground under the bridge. The man was able to stay afloat while the water took him downstream by grabbing a branch by the Scott Street Dam.

The Des Moines wet team was able to get him out of the river. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but he is expected to be okay.