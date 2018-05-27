In this week's What's Bugging Andy, a trip back to Parkersburg has Andy reflecting on the passage of time.
What’s Bugging Andy? Passage of Time
-
What’s Bugging Andy?
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Shopping at Costco
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Garage Sale Season, Embrace It
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Fortnite
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Another Social Media Cautionary Tale
-
-
What’s Bugging Andy? All or Nothing Baseball
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Fans Who Can’t Take Change
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Not Pitino Passion
-
What’s Bugging Andy? March Sadness
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Drake Lost Niko. Or Niko Left Drake.
-
-
What’s Bugging Andy? The Russian Dopers
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Talented Journalists Leaving the Profession
-
What’s Bugging Andy? Drake Fans Not Showing Up