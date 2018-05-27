Wisconsin Marine Laid to Rest 75 Years After Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WISCONSIN -- The remains of a 24-year-old marine who died in World War II were finally brought home this Memorial Day weekend.

Marine Sergeant Elden Grimm received full military honors as his body was finally laid to rest in his home state of Wisconsin, 75 years after he died in battle. Grimm's closest living relative, his niece Margaret Kersten, was presented with the flag that draped the coffin.

People from all over gathered at the funeral to say goodbye to a man they never knew.

"When you think about it, he was 24 years old. It's hard to think about. Twenty-four years old, he gave mom a hug and walked out the door. And for 75 years he didn't come back. We got to get him home," said Gerard Kersten, one of Grimm's distant relatives.

Officials believe Grimm died during the onset of the Battle of Tarawa in 1943. His remains had only been identified recently thanks to DNA testing.