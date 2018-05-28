Clive Pool Closes Due to Filtration Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- On one of the hottest days of 2018, Clive had to shut down its pool.

It was one of only a few pools open in the metro this Memorial Day weekend and a major attraction to cool off since many of the public cooling centers were closed.

"The problem is when we get a heavy bather load and combine that with the high heat, the water becomes cloudy and you can't see the bottom of the pool. And when you can't see the bottom of the pool, it's not safe for people to be in swimming. So safety is key," Clive Leisure Services Director Todd Seaman said.

Clive Aquatic Center staff said they have been having trouble with their filtration system all weekend and have been directing their customers to other pools.

"So we went to the Clive pool on Saturday and it closed on us, and we had been standing in line for like 30 minutes. So they gave us a free admission to go back, but it was closed today so we are here now," Ashley Mott said.

Most of the Clive pool customers went to Nahas Aquatic Center in Des Moines.

"I have a granddaughter that's been looking forward to this day for three weeks, we have been counting down. So we had to drive all the way over here to go to the pool," Melissa Buchanan said.

The line was so long at Nahas that some customers were afraid they weren't going to be able to get in.

"It's definitely the busiest I've ever seen one of our pools be. People are lined up outside. You know, we are just excited that Memorial Day weekend was nice for once and we are not getting rained on. So we are hoping everybody can stay cool and stay safe," Des Moines Parks and Rec PR and Marketing Director Jen Fletcher said.

The Clive Aquatic Center plans to re-open on June 2nd, and its repairs will begin on Tuesday morning. The rest of the Des Moines pools also open on June 2nd, except for Birdland which will open on June 11th.