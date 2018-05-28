Community Mourning Loss After Drowning Death of High School Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa -- A northeast Iowa community is coping with a tragedy after a high school student drowned at a popular park.

Crews were called to Chickasaw Park near Ionia on Saturday afternoon on a report of a missing person. Police searched the lake for several hours before finding the body of 17-year-old Sam Hake. Police have not yet released the circumstances surrounding the apparent drowning.

Hake was a junior at Nashua-Plainfield High School. After his death, the school released a statement saying, "all of us at Nashua-Plainfield were saddened to receive news of the passing of Sam Hake, one of our 11th grade students." The statement goes on to say, "Sam will be remembered by his friendly smile and demeanor."