Driver Escapes South Side Des Moines Sinkhole

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Residents in a south Des Moines neighborhood say their truck escaped falling in to a sinkhole over the weekend.

The incident happened in the 3600 block of SW 12th Street. Resident Kyle Weeden took pictures before city crews covered the massive hole.

“I came outside and there was a giant hole there. It was like 35 feet deep, so it was kind of shocking," Weeden said.

City crews say a water pipe is to blame, and it is unlikely the hole will extend further.

“Apparently there was a water pipe that was leaking, and it caused everything to kind of corrode," Weeden said.

Neighbors say Des Moines Police were alerted of the sinkhole from a driver who narrowly escaped falling inside.

“From what I heard, the truck went over it, he didn’t go into the hole, thankfully, but he was almost going to sink into and then gunned it," resident Jenna Lamparek explained.

Neighbors are glad no one was hurt, and they hope the city can work to find and prevent other potential sinkholes in the area. Des Moines police say there are a lot of underground coal mines on the south side of Des Moines, but there is no word on whether that played a role in this case.