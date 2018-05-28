× Iowa Gold Star Military Museum Hosts Annual Free Memorial Day Breakfast

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Iowa Gold Star Military Museum host its annual Memorial Day breakfast and open house Monday.

The free military breakfast serves sausage gravy on toast, coffee, orange juice, bananas and granola bars. It is at the Camp Dodge Pool Pavilion. In addition, there is free ice cream.

The breakfast begins at 6:00 a.m. until supplies run out.

The museum is having an open house from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Iowa Gold Star Military Museum is located at 7105 NW 70th Ave, Johnston.