DUBUQUE, Iowa -- An Iowa man is in custody after allegedly making threats against a high school in Wisconsin.

Forty-two-year-old Benjamin Sidie of Osceola is being held without bond in the Dubuque County Jail. He is accused of sending text messages threatening to kill estranged family members at Sparta High School's graduation ceremony. The threats forced the school to postpone the ceremony.

Sidie is expected to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.