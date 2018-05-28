Memorial Day Ceremony at Iowa Veterans Cemetery Honors Fallen Vets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- Dozens of people paid respect to the men and women who served our country at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery on Monday morning.

"On this day that we don't thank living veterans but remember those that have given their lives, we pray that we remember the sacrifice that is necessary to keep this land free so that we might enjoy the beauty of the United States," said Chaplain Major Martha Kester of the Iowa National Guard.

Several dignitaries spoke at the cemetery during the annual event that also includes traditional songs like the national anthem and Taps. They are additional reminders for everyone to remember the reason for the holiday.

"People around these surroundings in the United States need to respect that flag and look at it," said Lance Corporal Jeffrey Glen Bremer of the U.S. Marine Corps. "This is the day to remember when it's waving all the blood and sacrifices that's happened for us to have our freedom."