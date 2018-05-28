Stay Safe in the Heat

IOWA — The temperature is reaching record highs this week, and the Iowa Department of Public Health is reminding people to stay safe in the sun.

Health officials say those with cardiac and other medical problems are especially at risk for heat-related illness, but even young, healthy individuals can have problems.

It’s important to increase your fluid intake regardless of your activity level, but especially if you’re working or working out outside. Wear sunscreen, hats, and shade your face, and stay in the shade or air conditioning whenever possible.