Woodward Man Faces Possible Prison Time for Alleged Hit and Run Death

IOWA -- A change of plea hearing will take place on Tuesday for a Woodward man charged in a deadly accident.

Jack Janda, 67, faces a maximum of 40 years in prison following a fatal accident that took place nearly two years ago. Janda is charged with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Joseph Davis died in October 2016 after the hit and run accident. Police say Janda hit Davis' motorcycle near Polk City when he tried to pass in a construction zone.

Janda has pleaded not guilty to the charges.