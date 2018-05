Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- A 13-year-old Altoona boy remains in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

Authorities say the incident happened on Monday afternoon near 36th Avenue SW and 8th Street SW. A southbound driver on 36th Avenue stopped and signaled for the boy to cross at the sidewalk, but the boy was then struck by a northbound car.

Altoona police say the driver of the car, 47-year-old Michael Stowe, will not be cited.

The accident remains under investigation.