× Police: Waterloo Baby Found Safe, Amber Alert Cancelled

WATERLOO, Iowa – UPDATE: Waterloo Police have confirmed four-month-old Rashaun Graves Jr. has been found safe and they have cancelled the Amber Alert.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a four-month-old child out of Waterloo, in northeast Iowa.

The alert was issued just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The abducted child is four-month-old Rashaun Graves Jr. The child is a black male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 12 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a diaper.

Officials say the woman who took the child is Sarah Nagy Brown, a white female. She is 28-years-old and is five-foot-one, with red blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sports bra and black pants.

Officials believe the car involved with the abduction is a gray 2017 Nissan Sentra with Oregon license plates of 067JYL. The abductor may be heading to Texas.

If you see the suspect vehicle or have any information in the case call 911 immediately.