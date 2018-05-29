Clear Lake Cleaning up After High Winds and 8ft. Waves Strike Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- Scott Monson was recording video, as a storm blew in here late Monday afternoon. Crews were busy cleaning up a dock in pieces floating at a nearby dock.

Around 5-5:30 a storm rolled though creating 8 foot high waves according to Chad Bernhart who was out on the lake. He was able to let two passengers off before taking the boat away from the dock, so as not to damage them with a loose boat.

A couple of other boats were tied to a dock in downtown Clear Lake causing part of one dock to come apart doing $3000 dollars damage.

Gary Stephens of Shoreline Dock and Hoist was still not done putting in docks for the summer. Ice went out of Clear Lake on April 26, and the weather had only been decent for placing docks, around 11 days. So now he is cleaning up, all his spring work is yet to be completed. Not everyone had a dock for Memorial Day, but crews worked over the holiday doing the best they could.

Scott Monson, owner of the Lady of the Lake Cruise Boat captured some video of the high waves striking the sea wall in downtown Clear Lake. Monson said the boat was securely tied up. He did add one time he was caught with the cruise boat on the lake when a similar storm moved in.

The storm also downed numerous large trees in Clear Lake.