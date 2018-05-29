× Final 2018 Iowa State Fair Grandstand Act Announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Fair officials have announced the final act that will be appearing at the Grandstand this year.

On Tuesday, Papa Roach was confirmed as the group set to play on Monday, August 13th at 8 p.m. Tickets to see the California-based rock band will go on sale Friday, June 1st at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $27-$42. Visit www.etix.com or call 800-514-3849 to purchase your tickets.

Other acts announced in this year’s lineup include Casting Crowns, Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line. Click here to see the full list of artists.