GoFundMe to Benefit Family of Deceased Des Moines 2-Year-Old

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating the death of two-year-old Calvin Risius, who passed away last week.

Police say the child was unresponsive at a Des Moines residence and brought to Mercy Medical Center in the early morning hours of May 24th. He died later that day.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral costs. Click here if you would like to make a donation.