Heat Claims Life of Metro Dog, Officials Urge Pet Owners to Look for Signs of Animal Distress

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Animal Control authorities are investigating the death of a dog that is believed to have died as the result of Monday's heat.

Animal Control officers say they responded to a call of a dog without water or shelter that had been outside for one to two hours. They found the dog in distress when they arrived, and efforts to save it were unsuccessful.

This was just one of 14 calls to which ARL officials responded over the holiday weekend. According to one Animal Control officer, dog owners need have an idea how their canine responds to different temperatures.

"Probably the biggest thing is know your dog, know when your dog's in distress. One of the things obviously is, you know, when you see your dog in distress, panting heavily, you know, just some signs, then you should just get the dog inside," said Josh Colvin.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed.