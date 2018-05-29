× Janda Agrees to Plea Deal in 2016 Death of Motorcyclist

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Woodward man accepted a plea deal Tuesday morning for his role in a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist two years ago.

Sixty-seven-year-old Jack Janda entered an Alford plea of guilty to homicide by vehicle — reckless driving. The Alford plea means Janda maintains his innocence, but acknowledges prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

Janda was originally charged with vehicular homicide OWI and leaving the scene of an accident. Both of those charges were dropped.

Outside the Polk County Courthouse people protested the plea agreement. Friends and family of Joe Davis, the motorcyclist killed near Polk City in 2016, say justice was not served.

“Well, the man ran my uncle off the road total disregard for traffic laws, the safely of anybody else, and he is probably going to walk away with nothing. He asked for this plea so that he wouldn’t have to go to court,” said John Allan, Joe Davis’ nephew.

Janda is scheduled to be sentenced in August. He faces up to 10 years in prison but the plea agreement could allow the judge to sentence him to additional time.