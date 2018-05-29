Johnston Family’s Political Sign Vandalized, Homeowners Leaving it Up to Prove a Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Shanda Carstens says a contractor working at her home on Sunday noticed someone had spray painted the word "Trump" across her sign supporting U.S. Congressional candidate Cindy Axne.

“I was disappointed, not really shocked…I anticipated when you put yourself out there things like this could happen in this political environment,” said Carstens.

Carstens says Axne's campaign reached out to replace the sign, but she said “no rush."

“I said, 'you know? No hurry.' I think it's good for people to see this is what we're living in, not just Republican, Democrat; even in each party you're seeing this span of people not getting along, and I think that's what we need to get back to,” she said.

Carstens, who helps plan events for the Democratic Central Committee, said she sees some light at the end of the tunnel.

“We really have taken great strides and gotten involved, things like the steak fry like we brought back, it brought so many of us back together and grounded who we are as a party,” she said.

As for the Axne campaign, Cindy Axne agrees politics divides people more than it has in the past, and it comes from the top down.

“I think we see it in our elected officials, and when our elected officials are pushing for political partisanship, that's what we're going to see. We're going to see their supporters doing the exact same thing,” said Axne.

Axne said she would still like to replace the sign.